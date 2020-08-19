Headlines

Entrepreneur Milind Pote puts a foot forward to help families affected by COVID-19 Pandemic

Milind Pote is a successful businessman from Aurangabad. Starting from a small café, he now has a chain and a monopoly in quick-service restaurants. He has helped over 5,000 families single-handedly in Aurangabad during the pandemic.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 19, 2020, 05:34 PM IST

COVID-19 pandemic has been very difficult to survive worldwide. In these tough times there are few helping hands who believe in making survival as much as easier as possible for the needy ones. Just like this there’s this one young entrepreneur Milind Shankeshwar Pote who has set a great example of selfless work in this whole Corona pandemic situation. He has helped over 5,000 families single handedly in Aurangabad. Milind Pote has distributed homoeopathic medicine Arsenic album and 5kg packets of grains like wheat and sorghum to these families.

Anyone can earn money but if you can help the needy ones in tough times with that then it’s more worthy, and Pote has shown exactly that. 

Milind Pote is a successful businessman from Aurangabad. Started with a small café and now he now has a chain and a monopoly in quick service restaurants which people love to dine at. Starting from a small café to this achievement has definitely not being an easy journey but he made his focus crystal clear and achieved his goals. Apart from being a successful and creative businessman he stood meritorious in the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) and several other competitive exams. His innovative ideas have always brought a fresh and productive improvement in the city. His journey is remarkable.

Milind Pote has always been helpful towards society. He believes in selfless work for the society, for the ones in need. We can say this quality has made him one of the most successful young businessmen in India. This Corona pandemic has made life miserable to many people but fortunately there are people like Milind Pote who make sure to lessen their pain as much as possible.

