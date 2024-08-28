Twitter
Entrepreneur and Shark Tank judge Vineeta Singh reacts to West Bengal's measures for women safety, says 'this is not...'

Vineeta Singh, entrepreneur and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, shared her views on the recently announced safety measures for women in West Bengal.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 05:03 PM IST

Entrepreneur and Shark Tank judge Vineeta Singh reacts to West Bengal's measures for women safety, says 'this is not...'
Entrepreneur Vineeta Singh and a visual of protests in Kolkata
Following the introduction of several safety measures for women at workplaces amid the ongoing protest over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, Shark Tank judge and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sugar Cosmetics Vineeta Singh emphasised that 'this is not the change women are seeking'. 

After the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar medical college sparked outrage across the natiob, the Trinamool Congress-led state government announced a slew of measures to ensure the safety of women in workplaces, particularly at state-run hospitals. This included designated retiring rooms and CCTV-monitored ‘safe zones’.

Vineeta Singh posted on her social media handle, "This is NOT the change women are seeking! Parents of daughters are already paranoid and protective as they live in fear. Can we not add to that burden with institutional curbs on girls?"

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vineeta Singh (@vineetasng)

 

Singh added that every additional restriction is a subtle message to young girls that for their own survival, they should not expect to be treated equally. 

"Every additional restriction is a subtle message to young girls that for their own survival, they should not even expect to be treated equally and that freedom and opportunities will always be discounted for them", she added. 

Vineeta Singh further stressed that it's necessary to raise boys as "as kind humans who understand the true meaning of equality, respect and consent".

Meanwhile, the post has gained over 10,000 likes and several people also commented on the post, putting forth their views. 

"In every state and country, the government should create a healthy environment for both women and men. Additionally, people should be educated about humanity rather than creating a divide-and-rule situation", a user wrote. 

Another user commented, "Most Shops and Establishment Acts include guidelines on women's safety, and these should not be viewed as curtailing rights. In fact, in many corporate settings, when men stay late, women often appreciate the option to leave earlier. Particularly in fields like consulting, where late nights are common for women too, the presence of a male colleague in the cab who ensures they are safely dropped off before exiting makes a world of difference in how secure women feel. These measures are about safety, not restriction."

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

