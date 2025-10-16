FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Entire Gujarat Cabinet, except CM Bhupendra Patel, resigns ahead of...

The Bhupendra Patel-led BJP government is expected to announce the new cabinet lineup on Friday.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 06:07 PM IST

All Gujarat ministers, except Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, resigned on Thursday ahead of the anticipated cabinet expansion on Friday, PTI reported. The cabinet comprised 16 members, including eight cabinet-rank ministers and nine ministers of state. Gujarat can accommodate up to 27 ministers—15 per cent of the House’s total strength. Gujarat has a 182-member assembly. The Bhupendra Patel-led BJP government is expected to announce the new cabinet lineup on Friday.

Gujarat Cabinet expansion

CM Patel is all set to expand his cabinet on Friday, October 17. The swearing-in ceremony for the designated ministers will be held at 11.30 am at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. Governor Acharya Devvratji will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the MLAs during the ceremony. The state may get around 10 new ministers in the upcoming cabinet expansion, reports suggest.

The reshuffle comes nearly three years into the current government’s term and just months before crucial local body elections across the state, including municipal corporations, municipalities, district panchayats, and taluka panchayats. Bhupendra Patel took oath as Gujarat chief minister for the second time on December 12, 2022.

