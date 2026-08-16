'Entering Politics Was A Mistake': TMC leader Asish Banerjee found hanging at party office, note found

Former TMC leader Asish Banerjee, 74, was found dead at the party office next to his Birbhum home this morning. Police recovered a hand-written suicide note

Asish Banerjee, former deputy speaker of the West Bengal assembly and 5-time TMC MLA, was found dead at the party's office next to his house in Birbhum this morning. Police recovered a purported handwritten suicide note in Bengali.

In the one-page note, the 74-year-old allegedly wrote that no one was responsible for his death and said he felt entering politics had been a mistake. He told family members not to get involved in politics in the future.

"Never involved in corruption"

Banerjee, who won Rampurhat for 25 consecutive years, allegedly wrote that he had never been involved in corruption and had never taken money for any work.

He also said that although he could not always accept "wrongdoings" within Trinamool, he had been unable to protest against them.

He specifically mentioned the Tarapith-Rampurhat Development Authority (TRDA): "I had no responsibilities at the TRDA other than attending general meetings. I was not on the tender committee. I did not have the authority to sign cheques. I was not involved in approving plans or issuing 'No Objection' certificates. No one ever consulted me on these matters. I condemn the actions taken to malign me."

Key Mamata Banerjee aide

Banerjee was described as a key aide of Mamata Banerjee. He had been in politics since student days and had also worked as a teacher.

He represented Rampurhat from 2001 to 2026. His run ended this year when BJP's Dhruva Saha defeated him by more than 24,000 votes in the Bengal Assembly elections.

He had also served as Deputy Speaker and held portfolios including School Education and Agriculture in the Mamata Banerjee government.

His death comes months after Trinamool lost power in Bengal following 15 years in office, with the BJP forming the government for the first time.