Ensure operational continuity of media in view of COVID-19: Centre tells states

As 32 states in the country are in a lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday asked the governments of states and union territories to ensure proper functioning of media networks.

Through a circular, the ministry said that the governments are taking necessary steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus and at this point, robust and essential information dissemination is important. "The proper functioning of these networks is required not only to create awareness among people and to give important messages but also to keep the nation updated of the latest status," the circular said.

"False and fake news need to be avoided and good practices need to be promoted and these networks play a pivotal role in ensuring the same," the circular further read.

Addressed to the chief secretaries of all states and union territories, the Centre has requested the authorities to 'facilitate operational convenience of the services.

On March 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also listed media as one of the essential services that need to function properly during the lockdown.