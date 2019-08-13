Ensure freedom to travel and meet for opposition delegation: Rahul Gandhi replies to J&K Guv's 'aircraft' jibe

A day after J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik gave sarcastic reply to Rahul Gandhi's claim of violence in the valley, the former Congress President has hit back.

On Twitter he posted, "

Dear Governor Malik, A delegation of opposition leaders & I will take you up on your gracious invitation to visit J&K and Ladakh. We won’t need an aircraft but please ensure us the freedom to travel & meet the people, mainstream leaders and our soldiers stationed over there."

This was in reply to Satya Pal Malik's statement that he will send an aircraft to Rahul Gandhi to visit Kashmir valley and make statements after observing the ground situation. On Saturday, commenting on the situation in J&K, Rahul Gandhi had referred to reports of violence post scrapping of Article 370.

Satya Pal Malik also strongly denied that securitymen have used bullets to quell protests and blamed the foreign media for misinformation. He also rejected P Chidambaram's assertion of a possible religious angle in aborogation of the contentious provision.

So far, politicians like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sitaraam Yechury and D Raja haven't been able to enter Srinagar as they were sent back last week from the airport. J&K's top politicians, former CMs Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti continue to remain detained.