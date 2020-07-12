Ensure capturing FASTag details before new vehicle registration: Govt tells NIC

The government on Sunday asked NIC to ensure capturing FASTag details during the registration of new vehicles and also when fitness certificates are issued to them.

In a letter to NIC, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said that full integration of National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) with VAHAN portal has been conducted, which went live with API on May 14. Currently, the VAHAN system is getting information on FASTags through VIN/VRN.It was in 2017, that the fitment of FASTag in new vehicles, being sold under the category of category M and N, was made compulsory. However, earlier many citizens used to avoid integration with banks, which would be checked now.

Fitment of FASTag will help in ensuring that vehicles crossing the National Highway fee plazas use the electronic medium of FASTag payment, and cash payment is avoided. Its usage will also be effective to minimise possibilities of spreading COVID at NH Toll Plazas.The Ministry had issued a Gazette notification on this scheme on in November 2017.

(With ANI inputs)