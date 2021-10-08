'Look forward to enhance cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region': PM Modi holds first phone call with Japan's new PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Japan's newly elected Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, and spoke about how he is looking forward to working with him so that the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan can be strengthened.

Taking to his Twitter account, PM Modi said, "Spoke with H.E. Fumio Kishida to congratulate him for assuming charge as the Prime Minister of Japan. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and to enhance cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. @kishida230."

Earlier, PM Modi stated that the friendship between India and Japan is considered one of the most natural partnerships in the entire region and said Japan is one of the most trusted friends of India.

On Monday, Japanese lawmakers voted to approve Fumio Kishida, as the new PM. This comes after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) chose 64-years-old Kishida, as the new leader.

Back in September, incumbent Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had announced his decision not to run for the head of LDP, which meant his resignation as head of government.

According to reports, Toshimitsu Motegi will be retained as foreign minister while Hirokazu Matsuno will become Chief Cabinet Secretary.

Kishida plans to dissolve the House of Representatives on October 14. According to Japanese media reports, an election of Japan's lower house will be convened on October 31. The LDP-led coalition controls both chambers of the National Diet of Japan.