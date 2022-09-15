Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Engineer's Day: Twitter has a laugh riot with these funny memes

Have a look at some of the most trending and funny memes posted on Twitter for Engineer's Day.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 11:32 AM IST

Engineer's Day: Twitter has a laugh riot with these funny memes
Engineer's Day: Twitter has a laugh riot with these funny memes

September 15, today, India is celebrating Engineer's Day. Over the years, we have seen how engineers' roles have changed. The nation's best engineer, Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, celebrated his birth anniversary on this day. He was a civil engineer who received the Bharat Ratna in 1955 for his exceptional contribution to the development of the nation. The Krishna Raja Sagar Dam on the Kavery River in Mysore, which at the time was designed as the largest reservoir in Asia, was erected under the supervision of M. Visvesvaraya. Engineers in the fields of mechanics and construction come from various backgrounds and have made significant contributions to society.

People have started posting many creative and hilarious memes on Twitter today to celebrate the 55th National Engineering Day. Let’s laugh together while going through some of them.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2022 exam result DECLARED at rrbcdg.gov.in: Check all important details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.