Engineer dies by suicide in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur after rape allegations by girlfriend, leaves note behind, 'Betrayed in...'

A 29-year-old engineer, Gaurav Savanni, died by suicide in Chhatisgarh's Bilaspur by jumping in front of a train on Saturday, September 27. Gaurav Savanni left a suicide note behind on his mobile phone that read, "I have been betrayed in love", mentioning a woman's name. The note was discovered by his family after Gaurav went missing. Later, Police found his body on the Usalapur railway track on September 27.

As per reports, Gaurav Savanni was struggling emotionally after a rape allegation made against him by a woman whom he was in a relationship. Following the allegations, Gaurav was sent to jail and was out on bail. Just after 15 days of his release, he committed suicide.

What happened?

Gaurav, son of retired food inspector Ashok Savanni and a resident of Saket Apartments near Agrasen Chowk, had earlier worked at a private institute in Noida. He had met his girlfriend through a matrimonial site in Noida. After a long time of their relationship, the woman lodged a rape complaint against him and he was arrested on the basis of allegations. According to his friends and family, Gaurav was depressed when he returned to his home in Bilaspur and was living with his family.

His friends said that his personality was drastically changed from cheerfulness to isolations. As per reports, one of his friend Sandep gupta said, “He was always bright and full of life, but this incident shattered him completely.” Another friend, Tipsy Makkar, recalled that Savanni had become increasingly quiet in recent days, avoiding conversations and showing signs of severe mental distress.