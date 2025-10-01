Step inside Amol Parashar's serene Mumbai bachelor pad featuring cozy guitar corner, aesthetic wooden dining table and...
International Coffee Day 2025: How much coffee is too much? Find out before your next cup
Modi government on HIGH alert after Ladakh violence, Pahalgam attack; Set to activate this 45-year-old plan to counter China, Pakistan, it is...
Varun Dhawan reveals dad David Dhawan scolded him for interfering in his direction: 'I felt disappointed but...'
Ranbir Kapoor stuns in watch pricier than 400 iPhones and costlier than your dream car; viral video takes over internet, watch
Navratri 2025: What is the right way to do Kalash Visarjan and Akhand Jyoti rituals for wealth, abundance, prosperity
Philippines earthquake: Death toll rises to 60, Cebu’s Bogo city worst-hit
Engineer dies by suicide in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur after rape allegations by girlfriend, leaves note behind, 'Betrayed in...'
Bon Appétit, Your Majesty becomes top-rated K-drama of 2025, where to watch more of Lee Chae-min and YoonA
Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt breaks down as she opens up on her parents' divorce, says 'I have only seen my father in...'
INDIA
A 29-year-old engineer, Gaurav Savanni, died by suicide in Bilaspur by jumping in front of a train on Saturday, September 27. Gaurav Savanni left a suicide note behind on his mobile phone.
A 29-year-old engineer, Gaurav Savanni, died by suicide in Chhatisgarh's Bilaspur by jumping in front of a train on Saturday, September 27. Gaurav Savanni left a suicide note behind on his mobile phone that read, "I have been betrayed in love", mentioning a woman's name. The note was discovered by his family after Gaurav went missing. Later, Police found his body on the Usalapur railway track on September 27.
As per reports, Gaurav Savanni was struggling emotionally after a rape allegation made against him by a woman whom he was in a relationship. Following the allegations, Gaurav was sent to jail and was out on bail. Just after 15 days of his release, he committed suicide.
Gaurav, son of retired food inspector Ashok Savanni and a resident of Saket Apartments near Agrasen Chowk, had earlier worked at a private institute in Noida. He had met his girlfriend through a matrimonial site in Noida. After a long time of their relationship, the woman lodged a rape complaint against him and he was arrested on the basis of allegations. According to his friends and family, Gaurav was depressed when he returned to his home in Bilaspur and was living with his family.
His friends said that his personality was drastically changed from cheerfulness to isolations. As per reports, one of his friend Sandep gupta said, “He was always bright and full of life, but this incident shattered him completely.” Another friend, Tipsy Makkar, recalled that Savanni had become increasingly quiet in recent days, avoiding conversations and showing signs of severe mental distress.