Enforcement Directorate to grill Praful Patel over UPA-era deal

Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Aviation minister Praful Patel has been asked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before an investigating officer on June 6 in connection with an alleged multi-crore scam that took place during the UPA regime, when Patel was Aviation minister.

ED is investigating a money laundering probe related to alleged losses suffered by national carrier Air India.

“I will be happy to cooperate with ED for their understanding of the complexities of the aviation sector,” said Patel. His name came up while ED was interrogating aviation lobbyist Deepak Talwar and evidence was unearthed in pursuit of this case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It is alleged that Talwar was in regular touch with Patel.

The agency also wanted to know his role and record his statement for allowing the national carrier to give up profit-making routes and timings to private players. It has been alleged that officials of Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Air India abused their official position and made the national carrier gave up profit-making routes and timings in favour of private airlines.

“This resulted in a huge loss of market share and led to pecuniary benefits to private domestic and foreign airlines,” ED had said.

Patel’s statement, released later in the day, said: The matter pertains to bilateral agreements for the exchange of flying rights between two governments where any private individual has no role to play. Traffic rights to foreign airlines are granted by their respective countries and not by the Government of India. Flying rights or ‘Seat Entitlements’ are equal for both respective countries. This policy has been in practice for 60 years or more, irrespective of government.”

ED charged that Talwar had been engaged in liaising /lobbying with politicians, ministers, other public servants and officials of Ministry of Civil Aviation for Emirates, Air Arabia and Qatar for securing undue benefits for them. It also claimed that Talwar allegedly finalised various communications addressed to Patel on behalf of Emirates and Air Arabia.

