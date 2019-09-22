Enforcement Directorate 'seizes' chimps, marmosets worth Rs 81 lakh under Money Laundering Act

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has blocked a wildlife smuggler's attempts to trade seven protected primates by issuing a provisional attachment order for them under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 (PMLA).

In the first of its kind case, ED issued a provisional attachment order for three chimpanzees and four marmosets as being the proceeds of crime. The value of each chimpanzee has been assessed to be Rs 25 lakh, and that of the marmoset to be Rs 1.5 lakh. The attachment order has been issued for a total value of Rs 81 lakh. Importantly, the attachment empowers the Alipore Zoological Gardens of Kolkata to keep the animals, where they are now lodged and blocks Kolkata-resident Supradip Guha's attempts to retrieve them. The animals were found in Guha's possession, who is charged with running a wildlife smuggling racket.

The ED acted on the information received from the Wildlife Department, which had seized the primates under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. An FIR has also been registered against Guha for forgery of documents, including a letter from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden of West Bengal, to illegally transport birds and other animals protected by the 1972 Act. He also obtained fake certificates to prove the three chimpanzees were born in India. Guha recorded contradictory statements before the Customs and Wildlife authorities to evade action under both laws.

The five primates are at the Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata, and the authorities had requested action from ED to empower them to retain three chimps and four marmosets. Guha was trying to take them back from the zoo, on the basis of the false documents, until his attempts were thwarted by ED.

OOK, OOK ED blocked wildlife smuggler’s attempts to trade the 7 primates with the provisional attachment order Supradip Guha was trying to retrieve them from the Alipore Zoological Gardens

—Zee Media Newsroom