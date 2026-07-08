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ED freezes Trinamool Congress bank accounts with Rs 440 crore deposits amid money laundering probe

The action has been taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The central probe agency has alleged that large-scale suspicious financial transactions were carried out from party funds.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 08, 2026, 08:01 PM IST

ED freezes Trinamool Congress bank accounts with Rs 440 crore deposits amid money laundering probe
TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.
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Three bank accounts of the Trinamool Congress party (TMC), with deposits of Rs 440 crore, have been frozen amid a money laundering investigation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said. The action has been taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The central probe agency has alleged that large-scale suspicious financial transactions were carried out from party funds.

The ED's action comes a day after the agency raided several properties linked to a flight charter firm in and near Kolkata as part of its investigation. "ED Kolkata Zonal Office has conducted search operations at five premises in and around Kolkata under the provisions of the PMLA, belonging to the Carewell Group of companies operating in the aviation sector. During the searches, balances amounting to ₹440.42 crore lying in three HDFC Bank accounts of AITC have been frozen under Section 17(1A) of the PMLA," the ED said in its statement.

The ED added that a sum of around Rs 160 crore was transferred from the Trinamool's bank accounts to Carewell Aviation and a related entity, mostly between April 2023 and June 2026. "It is further revealed that Carewell Aviation Pvt. Ltd. routed an amount of ₹82.96 crore during 2023–2026 to another newly incorporated related entity for purchasing an Embraer Legacy 600 aircraft and an Agusta 109 Grand New helicopter. An amount of ₹112 crore was used for making the said purchases. It is also revealed that an amount of USD 1.7 million was arranged as an unsecured loan in the year 2023 from one Cayman Islands-based entity to purchase the said helicopter," the ED statement read.

On Tuesday, TMC leader and Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien had said that the ED's case was politically motivated. "Another cynically choreographed assault on a political rival, using every agency brazenly like a BJP branch office: ED, CBI, EC, IT and more," he told Hindustan Times.

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