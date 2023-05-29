Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Enforcement Directorate claim: Manish Sisodia generated Rs 622.67 crore, Rs 100 crore kickback to Vijay Nair

Manish Sisodia news: The ED sources said the POC was generated through credit notes, hawala channel and direct kickbacks.

Reported By:IANS| Edited By: IANS |Source: IANS |Updated: May 29, 2023, 10:21 AM IST

Enforcement Directorate claim: Manish Sisodia generated Rs 622.67 crore, Rs 100 crore kickback to Vijay Nair
Manish Sisodia (File)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) ongoing probe into the Delhi`s Excise Policy scam has revealed that former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had allegedly generated Rs 622.67 crore Proceeds of Crime (POC) through different modus operandi, sources said.

The ED sources said the POC was generated through credit notes, hawala channel and direct kickbacks.

This latest allegation has been mentioned in the charge sheet.

The ED further alleged that Sisodia facilitated the formation of a special purpose vehicle to create a recoupment apparatus.

"Rs 100 crore kickbacks were paid by the South Group to Vijay Nair. Indospirits acquired an L1 License with the help of Sisodia and Nair, it made a profit of Rs 192.8 crore which is POC. The outstanding payments of three entities controlled by Sarath Reddy, Trident Chemphar, Avantika Contractors and Organomix Ecosystems towards Indospirits is Rs 60 crore. This outstanding payment is POC. Excess Credit Notes of Rs 4.35 crore were issued by Indospirits, profits of Rs 163.5 crore were accrued by Pernod Ricard, this firm formed a super cartel with the South Group and further accrued a profit of Rs 45.77 crore, these are all deemed as POC," the sources said.

They said the ED further learned that the South Group infused excess cash Rs 41.13 crore into the account of entities belonging to Sarath Reddy. It was nothing but an illegal way to recoup the kickbacks.

When questioned, the finance team failed to provide any satisfactory reason to the ED.

The ED has alleged that apart from this through misuse of Punjab government`s machinery and arm-twisting Mahadev Liquors, two firms -- Shiv Associates and Diwan Spirits -- accrued a profit of Rs 8.02 crore, accused Amit Arora paid a bribe of Rs 2 crore to Sisodia through Dinesh Arora and bribe of Rs 4.9 crore given by Aman Dhall through an excess credit note, which it nothing but POC.

"If we add up all the POC, it will turn out to be 622.67 crore. We have termed the whole amount as POC," said the sources.

The ED after thoroughly probing the matter they have filed a watertight chargesheet. The ED is also likely to file their fifth chargesheet in the coming days.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Athiya Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaffrey, attend Tania Shroff's birthday bash
Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut, Sunny Singh launch Adipurush trailer; Saif Ali Khan missing from grand event
Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone attend NMACC inauguration ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 709 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.