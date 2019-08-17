Enforcement Directorate attaches assets of Heera Group of Companies worth Rs 300 cr

Headlines

Adipurush OTT release: When, where to watch Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan's mythological drama

BJP leader shot dead in UP’s Moradabad on camera, 3 assailants opened fire

Apple iPhone 14 Pro available at Rs 56,999 in Flipkart sale after massive Rs 72,901 off, check details

Pawsitively adorable: Bengaluru woman takes her cat for scooter ride in backpack, video is viral

Sonia Gandhi calls meeting of Lok Sabha MPs over Adhir Ranjan’s suspension for alleged ‘misconduct’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Adipurush OTT release: When, where to watch Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan's mythological drama

Pawsitively adorable: Bengaluru woman takes her cat for scooter ride in backpack, video is viral

Bank FD update: Interest rates dip as 5 banks slash fixed deposit returns by 1%

AI imagines Hrithik Roshan as King of gods Zeus

10 ways to increase height naturally

Bowlers who took 5 wickets in an over in cricket history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

From Accusations to Answers: PM Modi's Response On No-Confidence Motion | Full Speech

Opposition divided I.N.D.I.A: PM Modi's fierce attack on opposition's alliance

Jailer Fever: Fans engrossed in festive frenzy after the release, theatres transform into carnival arena

Adipurush OTT release: When, where to watch Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan's mythological drama

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana recalls imitating woman's voice when his first girlfriend's dad picked up the landline

Tamannaah Bhatia suggests perfect caption for Vijay Varma's latest Instagram photos in blue blazer

HomeIndia

India

Enforcement Directorate attaches assets of Heera Group of Companies worth Rs 300 cr

There are multiple FIRs registered across the country against Heera Group of Companies

article-main
Latest News

Sumit Kumar Singh

Updated: Aug 17, 2019, 06:25 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets of Nowhera Shaik of Heera Group of Companies worth Rs 299.99 crore under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in a ponzi fraud case.

"The attached assets consisting of 96 immovable properties located in Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh worth Rs 277.29 crore in the form of agricultural lands, commercial plots, residential buildings, commercial complexes and balances in bank accounts worth Rs 22.69 crore," the ED stated.

The agency had initiated investigations under PMLA on the basis of FIRs registered by Central Crime Station, Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Police against Nowhera Shaik of Heera Group of Companies and others on the allegation of illegally collecting deposits from lacs of investors under the guise of high returns.

There are multiple FIRs registered across the country against Heera Group of Companies.

During investigation, it was found that Nowhera Shaik incorporated multiple companies under Heera Group of Companies and collected an amount of approximately Rs 5600 crore as unauthorized deposits from around 1,72,000 investors across the country by engaging a network of marketing executives and direct selling agents with a false promise of paying high rate of returns of 3 percent per month which is 36 percent per year.

She floated multiple schemes and extensively advertised the schemes to lure the victims. For this purpose, Nowhera Shaik started 24 firms and entities under Heera Group and 182 bank accounts were opened in different banks at different parts of the countries in the name of these 24 entities.

Further 10 bank accounts were also opened in foreign countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia. For collecting these deposits, Nowhera Shaik does not possess any valid permission either under the Banking Regulation Act, Companies Act, RBI Act or from any other government agency such as SEBI etc for collecting deposits.

She started gold, food and textile trading businesses only to create the impression that she earning legitimate profits, but in reality, the payouts to the new members were simply being funded from the cash flows generated from new members and investments.

The volume of business in her gold, textile and food marts was minuscule and not sufficient to justify the high returns promised by her.

The investigation further revealed that Nowhera Shaik along with her family members and close associates diverted the depositor's money to their personal accounts and amassed huge movable and immovable assets for wrongful personal gain.

The diverted funds were further layered into various shell companies and in the form of benami assets so as to ultimately cheat lakhs of innocent victims and to launder these crime proceeds for personal benefit.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Delhi woman slaps on-duty policeman, internet reacts

Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi, UP, Uttarakhand for next 2 days; check latest forecast here

‘Corruption quit India, dynasty quit India’: Amit Shah’s firm attack at Congress amid no-confidence row

Meet India’s most charitable man, it’s not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Gautam Adani

IIT JAM Registration: Application process to begin from Sept 5; check important dates, how to apply

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE