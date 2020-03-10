Ending 18-year-long association with Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia likely to join BJP on March 12

According to sources, veteran Congress politician Jyotiraditya Scindia will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 12, ending his 18-year-long association with the grand old party. On Thursday, Scindia will first travel to Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, from where he will reach Bhopal, sources said, adding that Scindia and his supporters will be formally inducted into the saffron camp in Bhopal on Thursday.

In an alarming turn of events for the Congress party in Madhya Pradesh, rebel leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday resigned from Congress party. The development comes after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and in Delhi. The meeting had fueled speculations that he will join the BJP and ultimately help the party topple the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, Scindia posted his resignation letter on Twitter addressing Congress president Sonia Gandhi and wrote that it is time for him to "move on". Hinting at the growing tension within Congress, Scindia in his resignation letter said, ''I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and as you well know, this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year.''

"While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party," the letter that Scindia posted on Twitter read.

Notably, the date written in the resignation letter is March 9, which means it was prepared a day before.

Scindia went incommunicado on Monday after 17 Congress MLAs, considered close to him, flew out to BJP-ruled Karnataka. The development came amid the reports of infighting in the Madhya Pradesh Congress and allegations of poaching. The Congress had earlier accused the BJP of trying to poach its MLAs to topple the Kamal Nath-led government, which enjoys a wafer-thin majority in the House.

According to reports, Scindia had been sulking for a long time as he was neither assured of a Rajya Sabha berth nor made the state Congress unit chief, a position that is still held by Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Following the political crisis, Nath held an emergency cabinet meeting at his residence late on Monday night. About 20 cabinet ministers expressed their faith in him and submitted resignations, asking him to rejig the cabinet.

Meanwhile, moments after former leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quit Congress, 22 party MLAs from Madhya Pradesh have submitted their resignations to state governor Lalji Tandon. All of them are considered close to Scindia and were staying in a Bengaluru resort since Monday.

Scindia had joined politics in the year 2001 after his father Madhavrao Jivajirao Scindia died in an air-crash. Scindia has been an MP from Guna until 2019 and he has a stronghold over this area. Scindia is also a sports enthusiast and he is also the chairman of the regional Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) in India.

In 2018 assembly elections, Congress won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly and formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP had secured 109 seats in the state assembly.