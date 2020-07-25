Trending#

Encounter underway in outskirts of Srinagar, 2-3 terrorists believed to be trapped

Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants on the outskirts of Srinagar city


(File photo. Source: ANI)

Abhishek Sharma

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jul 25, 2020, 09:22 AM IST

A gunfight erupted on Saturday morning between security forces and militants on the outskirts of Srinagar city

Confirming the development, a police official informed that a search operation was launched in the area after receiving specific inputs.

"A joint team of security forces including Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu Kashmir police, Army and CRPF launched a search operation after specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area," the official said.

He added that as the searching party cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the searching party which was retaliated, resulting in an encounter.

A source in security forces said there are inputs that two to three terrorists are trapped in cordon.

Till now, 142 terrorists are killed this year in Kashmir. 