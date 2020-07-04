Encounter underway in J&K's Kulgam, one terrorist eliminated

A terrorist was gunned down by security forces after an encounter broke out in the Arrah area of Kulgam district in South Kashmir.

The identity of the terrorist is yet to be ascertained.

"#KulgamEncounterUpdate: So far one #unidentified #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow," a tweet from the Kashmir Zone police said.

The operation was launched on a tip-off to the Jammu Kashmir police about the presence of terrorists in the in Arrah village. A joint team of police, 34RR and CRPF then launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

"As the joint team cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the searching team. It was retaliated by the joint team, which resulted in an encounter," a police officer said.

He added that terrorists were given full chance to surrender but they opened fire on the searching team.

So far, at least 120 terrorists have been killed this year in the valley.