Encounter underway in J&K's Kulgam district, 2-3 terrorists believed to be trapped

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Sighanpor area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

"An encounter has started at Sighanpor area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said.

A police official informed that as a joint team of security forces cordoned the suspected place, the hiding terrorists opened fire on them. The forces retaliated which triggered the encounter.

Police sources said that two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped inside the cordon.