Encounter in Delhi, two arrested, arms recovered, details here

Police arrested multiple suspects in separate encounters in Delhi and Greater Noida, recovering weapons and stolen jewellery.

A police operation in South Delhi's Pushp Vihar area on Saturday led to an encounter between law enforcement personnel and a group of suspected criminals. Following the exchange, three accused were taken into custody by a joint team of the South Delhi Special Staff and the Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS).

In a separate case from April, an encounter took place in Greater Noida when the Beta-2 police team intercepted suspected robbers during a routine checking drive. Two accused, identified as Guddu from Shahjahanpur's Nangla Pankhian village and Babu from Delhi's Jabar Park, were arrested.

Police recovered a bag containing stolen jewellery along with two illegal .315 bore pistols, four live cartridges and one spent cartridge. Investigators also seized tools allegedly used during criminal activities, including screwdrivers, pliers and an auto-related instrument.

According to police, Guddu is believed to be an active member of the notorious Pankhiya gang. He was previously arrested in 2022 by Beta-2 police in connection with a robbery case involving a Navy officer.

(With inputs from ANI)