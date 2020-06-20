Encounter breaks out in J&K's Kulgam, one terrorist killed

An encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in the Larkipora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam after a cordon and search operation was launched in the area on Saturday afternoon.

One terrorist has been eliminated in the operation.

A police official informed that on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in orchards of area, which is on the border of Shopian and Kulgam, a joint team of Police, Army's 34 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation.

The operation turned into an encounter when hiding terrorists fired upon the joint security forces which was retaliated.

The official added that the terrorists were first asked to surrender but they refused and opened fire on security forces. It was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

"Encounter has started at #Likhdipora area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," a tweet from the Kashmir zone police read.

DPG Jammu Kashmir also confirmed the encounter and said "On credible input, Kulgam Police launched an operation along with Army / SF at Likadpora. Exchange of fire started a little while ago."

Notably, this is the 10th encounter in South Kashmir and around 35 terrorists, including a few top commanders, have been killed so far.