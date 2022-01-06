Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir`s Budgam district

An encounter broke out on Thursday (January 6) between security forces and terrorists and Budgam district’s Chadoora area in Jammu and Kashmir, as per officials.

Ahead of the encounter, a joint team of security forces and the police cordoned off the area before launching a search operation based on intel about presence of terrorists.

"Encounter has started at Zolwa Kralpora Chadoora area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire and retaliated.