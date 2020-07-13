Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, one terrorist gunned down

One terrorist was killed after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Srigufwara area of Anantnag district in South Kashmir.

The identity of the slain terrorist is yet to be ascertained.

A top officer informed that a joint team of Anantnag Police, 3 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

As the joint searching team cordoned the suspected spot, hiding terrorists fired upon them which was retaliated and an encounter was triggered. Sources have said that two to three militants are trapped in the area.

"#Encounter has started at #Srigufwara area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," a tweet from Kashmir zone police said.

On Sunday, three terrorists were gunned down in an encounter with security forces at Rebban in Sopore, police said. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site.

"Two more unidentified terrorists killed in Sopore encounter. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered; search operation underway," Kashmir Zone Police said.

Earlier in the day, one unidentified terrorist was killed in the same encounter, which was started in the early hours of Sunday.