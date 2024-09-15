Twitter
Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

The gunfight began after security forces launched a cordon and search operation following information about the presence of terrorists in the village.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 09:14 AM IST

An encounter broke out in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district when security forces launched a cordon and search operation following information about the presence of terrorists, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint search operation was launched by the police and Army in the Pathanateer area near Gursai top in Mendhar sub-division on Saturday evening, the security official said.

He said the search party came under fire from the hiding terrorists, triggering a gunfight.

Intermittent exchange of fire is on between both sides, the official said, adding that reinforcements were rushed to the area and further details are awaited. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
