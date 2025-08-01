Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

An encounter broke out on Friday, i.e., August 1, between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said.

An encounter broke out on Friday, i.e., August 1, between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said. According to the police, as cited by news agency PTI, security forces acted on the intelligence input suggesting the presence of terrorists in Akhal in the South Kashmir district.

Following the input, the forces cordoned off the forest area and launched a search operation. The terrorists hiding in the area opened fire at the forces, after which the security personnel retaliated which turned into an encounter.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.