  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
INDIA

Encounter breaks out between security forces and Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the remote area of Chatroo of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Sunday, officials said.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 18, 2026, 02:45 PM IST

Encounter breaks out between security forces and Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the remote area of Chatroo of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Sunday, officials said. As per reports, terrorists opened fire on the security officers during search operation.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed that an operation is currently underway. No casualties have been reported so far.

