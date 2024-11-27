Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Kharagpur, proudly conducted the Entrepreneurship Awareness Drive (EAD) and Local Startups Meet (LSM) 2024 — one of its flagship initiatives aimed at fostering and strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem across India.

This prestigious event brought together a diverse mix of aspiring entrepreneurs, seasoned professionals, and industry leaders, creating a platform for impactful knowledge-sharing, networking, and collaboration. EAD-LSM 2024 witnessed an outstanding turnout, with participation from over 25,000 students from various regions across the country.

Attendees had the invaluable opportunity to engage with more than 90 distinguished guest speakers from a variety of industries. Among the esteemed speakers were Monish Darda (CTO, Icertis), Amitesh Saha (VP & Head, Vedanta Group), Harsimarbir Singh (Founder, Pristyn Care), Kush Mehrotra (VP, MapmyIndia), Vishal Subharwal (CMO, HDFC Life), Khan Sir, Harish Mehta (Co-founder, NASSCOM), Nagraj Prakasam (Founding Angel, Indian Angel Network), Aakash Anand (Founder, Bella Vita) and Amrita Siroha (Co-founder & CRO, INDmoney). Their insights and experiences provided participants with a deep understanding of the entrepreneurial landscape and practical advice to navigate their own journeys.

The event also showcased 1,000+ innovative startups, highlighting the creativity and entrepreneurial drive thriving across the nation. These startups presented their pioneering solutions and business models, offering attendees insights into the latest trends and opportunities within the startup ecosystem. This setting encouraged meaningful interactions, fostering valuable connections that could lead to future collaborations and business growth.

With a presence in 20+ EAD cities and 10+ LSM cities, EAD-LSM 2024 achieved remarkable reach, positively impacting audiences in multiple regions and reinforcing IIT Kharagpur’s dedication to expanding entrepreneurial awareness and engagement nationwide.

This success was supported by the generous contributions of our sponsors:

Title Partner: Krafton

Empowering Partner: Flashaid

Strategic Partner: NTPC

Major Partner: Motul

Associate Partner: Aula, Veedol

CAP Partners: Motovolt, GreenSole, Beyoung, StockEdge, Herody, Samocha

Audio Wearable Partner: pTron

Title Media Partner: The Business Scan

Startup Media Partner: Inc 42

National Media Partners, including The Free Press Journal, Radio City India, The Startup Story, The Business Tycoons, Amar Ujala, Edugraph, Silicon India, The Business Scan, DNA, and others, were instrumental in amplifying the event's impact, helped capture a diverse and influential audience, significantly enhancing visibility and engagement at a national level.

EAD-LSM 2024 reflects the unwavering commitment of the Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Kharagpur, to nurture entrepreneurial talent, promote innovation, and create an environment where the next generation of change-makers can flourish. We look forward to organizing more such transformative initiatives as we continue our mission to empower and elevate India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

