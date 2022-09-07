Search icon
Embarrassment for Pakistan as diplomat faces sexual harassment charges in Spain

The victim has accused Baig of sending her lewd messages through social media and attempting to sexually assault her in a hotel in Barcelona.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 03:12 PM IST

In a major embarrassment for Pakistan, the country's Consul General in Spain, Mirza Salman Baig, has been accused of sexual misconduct by an embassy staffer. Spain has sought a response from the Pakistani mission as it is bound to provide a safe environment for women workers as per the country's laws. 

The victim has accused Baig of sending her lewd messages through social media and attempting to sexually assault her in a hotel in Barcelona. 

Pakistan Ambassador Shujat Rathore has referred the matter to the Foreign Office in Islamabad and the investigation is on, Al Arabiya reported. 

A two-member team is being sent to the country for the probe. 

The officer has been removed from his post. 

In May, the Pakistani authorities cleared former ambassador to Italy, Nadeem Riaz, of sexual harassment charges. 

Nadeem Riaz, former ambassador in Italy, was accused by Saira Imdad Ali, an officer of the Ministry of Commerce, of harassment at the workplace. Ali was stationed at the Pakistani mission in Italy headed by Riaz in 2018. 

Similarly in May 2020, Pakistan Foreign Service Officer Waqar Ahmad, working as First Secretary Ukraine's Kyiv was terminated from service after charges of sexual harassment by a local Ukrainian employee. 

With inputs from ANI

