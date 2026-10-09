Elon Musk takes fresh swipe at Mukesh Ambani over Starlink’s India entry: ‘Dear Prime Minister’

Elon Musk takes a fresh swipe at Mukesh Ambani over Starlink’s India entry, calling him the “real boss of India” and pitching satellite internet for remote areas and disaster relief.

Elon Musk escalated his criticism of Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani over Starlink’s entry into India, sarcastically calling him the country’s “real boss”. In a fresh attack, Musk accused the industrialist of protecting his market dominance, while arguing that Starlink could expand internet access in underserved areas. He added that Starlink can support education and small businesses, and provide vital connectivity during natural disasters.

Elon Musk t akes a im at Ambani

Sarcastically addressing the industrialist as “Dear Prime Minister Ambani”, Musk suggested that the Reliance chairman wields significant influence over the country’s internet market in his latest post on X. Musk took a jibe at Ambani, also calling him the “real boss of India” and accusing Ambani of preferring to maintain what he described as his “monopolistic exploitation” of the Indian public.

"Dear Prime Minister Ambani, please accept my humble apologies for not realising that you are the real boss of India. Naturally, you would prefer to maintain your monopolistic exploitation of the great people of India, but would you nonetheless consider allowing Starlink to compete?" he wrote.

Elon Musk pitches Starlink’s benefits for India

Further, Musk argued that Starlink’s satellite internet service could help connect areas with limited or no internet access. “There are many areas of India, as there are in all countries, with no Internet access, which denies children the opportunity for education and for small businesses the opportunity to sell their goods to a global market,” he wrote, adding that Starlink would “change their lives for the better.”

The SpaceX chief also highlighted the potential role of satellite internet during natural disasters, when conventional communication networks may fail.

In a separate post shortly afterwards, Musk said Starlink had proved essential for saving lives during disasters worldwide. He argued that allowing the service to operate in India could help save lives when other communication systems become unavailable.

Dear Prime Minister Ambani, Please accept my humble apologies for not realizing that you are the real boss of India. Naturally, you would prefer to maintain your monopolistic exploitation of the great people of India, but would you nonetheless consider allowing Starlink to compete? There are many areas of India, as there are in all countries, with no Internet access, which denies children the opportunity for education and for small businesses the opportunity to sell their goods to a global market. Starlink would change their lives for the better. Thank you — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 9, 2026

Starlink’s India entry and the market access debate

Musk’s remarks come as Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said India would not allow a monopoly in the satellite communications sector. He also rejected Elon Musk’s allegations that Starlink was being unfairly blocked, stating that the three licensed operators were at broadly the same regulatory stage.

Scindia said that Reliance Jio, OneWeb and Starlink had received licences, while Amazon was also interested in entering the market. He said the government was close to finalising the pricing framework for satellite communication services. He said all licensed operators must individually meet security requirements before commencing commercial operations. The Ministry of Communications also

Meanwhile, Starlink’s entry into India would place it in a market where Reliance Jio, led by Ambani, is a major telecommunications player. Musk’s latest posts frame his company's potential entry as a question of competition and connectivity, particularly for underserved regions. However, his posts did not provide evidence in support of the accusation that Ambani was preventing Starlink from entering the Indian market.