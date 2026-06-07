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Elon Musk sparks alarm over India's fertility rate, claims its decline below replacement

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Saturday, June 6, noted that India’s birth rate has declined below replacement. He said, that among those most educated, the replacement was made many years ago.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 07, 2026, 08:51 AM IST

Elon Musk sparks alarm over India's fertility rate, claims its decline below replacement
Elon Musk sparks alarm over India's fertility rate, claims its decline below replacement
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SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Saturday, June 6, noted that India’s birth rate has declined below replacement. “India’s birth rate has fallen below replacement. Among those most educated, India’s birth rate fell below replacement many years ago,” the billionaire said in a post on X. 

Musk made the comments after quoting data by media outlet AF Post which also made remarks on India’s birth rate on its social media handle. Sharing its data on X, the outlet wrote that India’s fertility rate has fallen below replacement for the first time in the country’s history, “declining from a TFR (Total Fertility Rate) of 2.3 to 1.9 in just a decade. Delhi’s fertility rate now sits at 1.2, lower than Finland’s.” 

AF Post cited a June 4 article from The Economist titled ‘India’s population will soon be falling—probably quite fast.’ Last year, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) 2025 State of World Population (SOWP) Report said that India’s total fertility rate has declined to 1.9 births per woman, falling below the replacement level of 2.1, which means that on average, Indian women are having fewer children than needed to maintain the population size from one generation to the next, without migration. 

India's current population is over 1.46 billion and the country surpassed China in 2023 to become the world’s most populous nation. 

 

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