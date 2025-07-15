Elon Musk's Tesla opens first showroom in India, launches Model Y for Rs 59.89 lakh, check full price breakdown, features, top speed to be...

Buyers will also be able to customise their Model Y with various add-ons. One of the most premium upgrades is Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) package, which costs an additional Rs 6 lakh.

Tesla is all set to enter the Indian market with the launch of its first model – the Tesla Model Y. The electric SUV will be available in two versions: the Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and the Long-Range RWD variant. The RWD variant is priced at Rs 59.89 lakh, while the Long-Range RWD version comes in at Rs 67.89 lakh. On-road prices will be slightly higher — Rs 61.07 lakh for the RWD and Rs 69.15 lakh for the long-range version. These prices include a standard administration and service fee of Rs 50,000, which also covers 18% GST, according to Tesla’s official website.

Buyers will also be able to customise their Model Y with various add-ons. One of the most premium upgrades is Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) package, which costs an additional Rs 6 lakh.

Compared to global markets, the Model Y in India is on the expensive side. In the US, the car starts at $44,990 (around Rs 38.63 lakh), while it is priced at 263,500 yuan (Rs 31.57 lakh) in China and €45,970 (Rs 46.09 lakh) in Germany. The higher price in India is largely due to steep import duties and shipping costs.

For Indian buyers, the RWD Model Y will offer two battery options — 60 kWh and 75 kWh. The base version has a single electric motor that produces 295 horsepower. The 60 kWh battery claims a driving range of 500 km (WLTP), while the long-range version promises up to 622 km on a full charge. According to reports, it can reach a top speed of 201 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds.

Tesla will also offer Indian buyers several premium features. These include a 15.4-inch touchscreen in the front, an 8-inch screen for rear passengers, power-adjustable front seats and steering, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic fixed glass roof, 19-inch wheels, and a power-operated rear liftgate. The car will come in 7 exterior colours and 2 interior trim options.