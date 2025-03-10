Elon Musk's social media platform X (formerly Twitter) faced a major global outage, affecting thousands of users in the US, India, the UK, Australia, and Canada.

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, experienced a significant global outage on March 10, 2025. The outage left thousands of users unable to access the platform, causing widespread disruption across multiple regions, including the United States, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada.

The outage began around 3:20 PM IST, as reported by Downdetector, a platform that tracks website and service outages. At its peak, more than 19,000 users globally reported issues with the platform. The problems included difficulties in accessing both the mobile app and the website and login issues.

In the United States, 58% of affected users struggled with the X app, 31% faced problems with the website, and around 11% had login issues. The situation was similar in other regions, with many users taking to other social media platforms to express their frustration.

In India, the impact was comparatively lower but still notable. Downdetector India recorded around 2,600 complaints at the peak of the outage. Among Indian users, 80% experienced difficulties accessing the X website, 11% faced login issues, and 9% reported problems with the mobile app.

Despite the widespread impact, X has not yet released an official statement explaining the cause of the disruption. Currently, the platform's services are back to normal. The outage has raised concerns among users and tech experts, particularly given the platform's large user base and its importance for real-time information sharing.