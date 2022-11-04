Search icon
Elon Musk-led Twitter begins lay-offs in India, marketing and communications team sacked: Report

Elon Musk-led Twitter has started laying off the workforce in India after triggering job loss concerns among all global employees. As per early reports, the company has sacked the entire marketing and communications department in India. 

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 06:35 PM IST

Twitter India lays off worker (File)

