Elon Musk accuses 'oligarchs' of blocking Starlink's entry into India, who are these people?

SpaceX founder Elon Musk accused Indian oligarchs of blocking Starlink launch to protect monopoly, calling it a crime against people of India. Jio and Airtel hold 80% market share.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has accused vested interests of blocking the launch of his company's satellite internet service, Starlink, to protect their hold over consumers, calling it "a crime against the people of India"

The country's telecom and internet service market is dominated by billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Jio and Sunil Mittal's Airtel, with both companies together holding over 80% market share.

"We are being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people," Musk said Wednesday stateside in a post on X, without naming his rivals. "You can guess who they are," he said.

Unfortunately, we are being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people. You can guess who they are … This is a crime against the people of India! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 7, 2026

In a second post, Musk said Starlink in India would "enable high-speed, affordable internet connectivity for those who cannot afford current prices." At present, Reliance Industries-owned Jio is the country's largest telecom operator and has been widely credited for slashing high-speed mobile data costs in the country since the company's launch a decade ago.

In June, Jio Platforms announced plans to roll out low-orbit satellite communications in the country. Akash Ambani, the son of Mukesh, told shareholders that the company is partnering with leading global constellation providers to lease satellite capacity as it looks for a quick rollout of satellite connectivity.

SpaceX last year had announced deals with Jio and India's second-largest telecom service provider, Bharti Airtel, to roll out Starlink internet services across India. There seems to have been little progress on that front, with Starlink yet to launch its service in the country.

11,000 satellites in orbit

There are 11,000 Starlink satellites currently in orbit that provide service to people in over 170 countries, Lauren Dreyer, SpaceX's Vice President of Starlink business operations, said while speaking at India Mobile Congress on Wednesday.

Starlink works with government and private companies to close the digital divide by providing internet access to people in remote places, she said, adding that it has been "working for years" in India to do the same, and mentioned the company's memorandum of understanding with Airtel and Reliance Jio.

Regulatory hurdles for Starlink in India

Elon Musk's satellite internet services company is also facing pushback from regulators in India over security concerns, which the company has denied. In June, Bloomberg reported that regulators in New Delhi had frozen approvals for Starlink over fears that its terminals could be used despite the service not being licensed.

The Indian government is concerned about a foreign player operating in a sensitive technology like satellite communications, and there are questions around how Starlink's terminals will be "geofenced" and whether the data will be localized, said Neil Shah, a partner at Counterpoint Research.

Starlink is likely to get approval to launch around the time when Indian companies also develop their own satellite internet services, Shah said. If Starlink is launched without creating a "level playing field," it will dominate satellite communications services in India, he added.