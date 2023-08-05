Headlines

Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut looks 'breathtaking' in first look poster from horror-comedy, fans say ‘beyond gorgeous’

Elgar case: Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira to walk out of jail as court issues their release order

Meet Vikas Yadav, IIM graduate who quit high paying job in USA to pursue acting in India

Meet Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani’s Jio rival who once earned Rs 169 crore salary

Adah Sharma shares health update after getting hospitalised due to diarrhoea and food allergy: 'I will be back soon'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut looks 'breathtaking' in first look poster from horror-comedy, fans say ‘beyond gorgeous’

Meet Vikas Yadav, IIM graduate who quit high paying job in USA to pursue acting in India

Meet Jithin Vijayan, IT professional who set Guinness World Record for longest freefall in skydiving

Bodybuilding: 10 Indian dishes with highest protein

9 Best films of Kajol to watch on her birthday

PCOS: 10 superfoods that can help in polycystic ovary syndrome

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Rahul Gandhi On SC's Order, Haryana Violence Update, Ram Mandir & More, News Wrap, Aug 04

Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi un 'Modi' surname defamation case, to be MP again

Uttarakhand rains: Rudraprayag landslide causes heavy devastation in Gaurikund, 19 missing | Watch

Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut looks 'breathtaking' in first look poster from horror-comedy, fans say ‘beyond gorgeous’

Adah Sharma shares health update after getting hospitalised due to diarrhoea and food allergy: 'I will be back soon'

Watch: Salman Khan dons pink pants with grey shirt at Arbaaz Khan’s birthday bash, netizens call him ‘barbie bhai’

HomeIndia

India

Elgar case: Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira to walk out of jail as court issues their release order

A lawyer linked to the case said the special court hearing cases related to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) issued their release order on Friday and the accused are likely to walk out of the jail by this evening.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 11:20 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mumbai: Activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, are likely to walk out of jail on Saturday as a special court here has issued their release order, a week after they were granted bail by the Supreme Court.

A lawyer linked to the case said the special court hearing cases related to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) issued their release order on Friday and the accused are likely to walk out of the jail by this evening as their bail formalities before the court have been completed. The accused are currently lodged in Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai. The apex court on July 28 granted bail to the two accused, noting that the actual involvement of Gonsalves and Ferreira in any terrorist act has not surfaced from any third-party communications. The SC bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia granted bail to them, noting that mere holding of certain literature through which violent acts may be propagated would not attract the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. 

"Considering the fact that almost five years have elapsed, we are satisfied they have made out a case for bail. The allegations are serious, no doubt, but for that reason alone, bail cannot be denied to them," the bench said. 

The apex court also asked them not to leave Maharashtra without the trial court's permission and surrender their passports. It also directed the two activists to use one mobile each and let the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case, know their addresses. 

It also granted liberty to the NIA to seek cancellation of their bail if there is any violation of the bail conditions. The activists had moved the top court against a Bombay High Court order rejecting their bail pleas. The special NIA court imposed additional conditions for their bail, directing the accused to furnish a personal recognizance (PR) bond of Rs 50,000 each and asking them not to speak to the media about the case. It also directed them to attend the proceedings before the court unless exempted from personal appearance. Gonsalves and Ferreira were arrested in August 2018 for their alleged role in the case and have been in judicial custody since then. 

As many as 16 activists have been arrested in the case, of whom three are currently out on bail. Scholar-activist Anand Teltumbde and lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj are out on regular bail, while poet Varavara Rao is currently out on bail on health grounds. Another accused, activist Gautam Navlakha, is currently under house arrest as per the direction of the Supreme court. 

The prosecution's case is that the Gonsalves and Ferreira played an active role in the recruitment of and training for cadres of the said organisation and Ferreira also had a role in managing the finances of that organisation. The case pertains to the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017 which, according to the Pune police, was funded by Maoists. The inflammatory speeches made there led to violence at the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in Pune the next day, police had alleged. The case was later taken over by the NIA.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Missing Army jawan from Jammu-Kashmir’s Kulgam finally traced by police; know what happened

Arjun Kapoor takes time off to rejuvenate at medical health resort in Austria, shares glimpses of time there

Meta unveils AudioCraft generative AI tool for music creation

UPSC Success Story: Blind school teacher bagged AIR 48; know her inspiring journey

Chunky Panday breaks silence on reports of Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur: 'This is collateral damage...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE