Electricity cut off in houses of those who...: Congress accuses BJP of vendetta politics

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the ''Bharat Jodo Yatra'', in Nuh, Haryana on Thursday | Photo: IANS

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of doing ‘vendetta politics’ by cutting off electricity connections of houses whose members joined the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Speaking in Haryana’s Nuh district, Ramesh claimed the BJP had made multiple attempts to derail the Rahul Gandhi-led national campaign but the Yatra had received public support.

Ramesh alleged that the Yatra had faced “troubles” in BJP-ruled states. “Haryana is the fourth BJP-ruling state our Yatra has covered. We faced troubles in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the other BJP-ruling states we have already covered,” he was quoted to have said.

Ramesh alleged that “electricity connections were being cut off in houses whose members joined the Yatra”, after talking to some villagers in the district. He called it BJP's ‘vendetta politics’, adding that it was “a tradition the BJP is carrying forward."

Other Congress leaders also hit out at the BJP. Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda slammed the ruling party for “failing to generate employment.

“Compared to other states, the unemployment rate was the lowest in Haryana in 2014. But Haryana topped a recent survey in unemployment rate. At least 1 lakh 82 thousand government posts remain vacant in the state,” Hooda said.

"Wherever one goes in the state, the government schools and hospitals are running short of staff. The Modi government is driving away investors from the state rather than inviting them,” he added.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ reached Haryana on Wednesday where it resumed from Nuh’s Malab village on Thursday. The Yatra found support from many people who joined the Congress leaders in march holding party flags and banners.

(With inputs from ANI)