Electricity bills in Maharashtra set to rise by 10-20 per cent from this month, know why

Representational Image

In what may burn a hole in people’s pocket in Maharashtra, electricity bills are set to go up by 10-20 per cent from this month due to power utility firms levying Fuel Adjustment Charges (FAC) approved by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission from June 1.

According to a Times of India report, the charge was not recovered from consumers for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is likely to come as a big hit for 10.5 lakh consumers of BEST, over 7 lakh of Tata Power, 29 lakh of Adani Electricity and 2.8 lakh of MSEDCL in Maharashtra now.

The rise will be in the range of 10 to 20 per cent and the FAC is being billed for March, April and May and will be collected in five months till November, the report added.

While consumers are upset over the charges, officials have justified the hike citing rise in price of imported coal and operational costs of running gas-based power stations.

In June, Union Power Minister R K Singh had said that electricity demand in India will continue to grow and remain largely above 205 GW going ahead.

The statement gains significance amid the soaring temperatures leading to increased power demand, sparking concern of a crisis in several parts of the country.

As coal reserves depleted and states sent SOS, the government asked states to increase coal imports and directed Coal India Ltd to issue tenders on behalf of state discoms and independent power producers.