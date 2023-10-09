Headlines

Assembly Elections 2024: EC to announce poll schedule for THESE 5 states today, know parties leading currently

Assembly Elections 2024: EC to announce poll schedule for THESE 5 states today, know parties leading currently

The Election Commission will announce the schedule for holding assembly elections in five states at 12 noon on Monday.

PTI

Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 09:13 AM IST

Elections 2024: The Election Commission will announce the schedule for holding assembly elections in five states at 12 noon on Monday.

The Commission has convened a press conference this noon where it will announce the dates on which assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will be held. 

The tenure of the legislative assemblies of these five states is set to end between December 2023 and January 2024. The ECI usually makes the election calendar public six to eight weeks before the parliamentary assembly's term ends. 

All of the major political parties, including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the main opposition Congress, and the regional parties, will be put to the test in the upcoming assembly elections.

The Congress is currently in power in 2 states- Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while the BJP is ruling in Madhya Pradesh. In Telangana, the KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti is in charge, and in Mizoram, the Mizo National Front (MNF) is in charge.

The approaching assembly elections will not only define the political landscape at the state level but are also likely to have consequences at the national level given that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are only a few months away. High-stakes confrontations are anticipated in a number of areas, thus political parties have been aggressively preparing for these elections.

