Election results 2022: As AAP vs BJP gets intense in MCD polls 2022, know times when exit polls were proven wrong

The results of the MCD elections 2022 in Delhi are due today, as the tussle between AAP and BJP grows intense, proving exit polls wrong.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 09:31 AM IST

Election results 2022: As AAP vs BJP gets intense in MCD polls 2022, know times when exit polls were proven wrong
The Delhi MCD election 2022 results are due today (Representational image)

The counting of the votes for the Delhi MCD elections 2022 is currently underway, and the early trends of the counting suggest that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to lose the polls to the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), proving all the exit polls wrong.

The exit polls of the Delhi MCD elections 2022 predicted that AAP will win the polls with a lead of around 149 seats out of the total 250, while BJP was expected to lose the polls with just around 70-90 seats, despite having control over the MCD for over 15 years.

Here is what the exit polls of the Delhi MCD elections 2022 predicted for the upcoming term - 

AAP - 151 to 160 seats

BJP - 80 to 90 seats

Congress - 5 to 8 seats

Meanwhile, early trends in the Delhi MCD elections 2022 show that the competition between AAP and BJP is fierce, with the vote count showing that AAP is leading with 120 seats while BJP is chasing fast at 110 seats in the municipal elections. It should be noted that BJP has been in power in the MCD for over 15 years.

Here are some times when the exit polls were proven wrong - 

Lok Sabha elections in 2004

The exit polls by big media houses predicted that the Narendra Modi led-NDA will secure over 240 seats and will form the new government, while in actuality, Congress's UPA won the elections with 216 polls.

Uttar Pradesh elections 2017

The exit polls had predicted that BJP will win with not more than 200 seats, while it secured a landslide victory with around 325 seats, with Yogi Adityanath becoming the chief minister of the state.

Bihar elections 2020

The Bihar elections 2020 exit polls were a big miss as it had predicted that the RJD alliance, led by Lalu Prasad Yadav's party will win the elections, while the BJP-JD(U) alliance ended up having a landslide victory in the state.

READ | Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes in 250 wards underway; AAP-BJP in neck-and-neck fight

