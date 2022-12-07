LIVE Updates| Shimla Rural, Urban Himachal Assembly Election Result 2022: BJP to retain power or succumb to tradition?

Shimla Urban, Rural Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 | Photo: PTI

The result of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 is awaited. The vote counting is set to begin on December 8 at 8 am. The Himachal Pradesh Assembly consists of 68 Assembly constituencies and Shimla rural and urban is one of the vital constituencies. The state recorded a voter turnout of around 66 per cent on November 12 in the Assembly elections.

In the assembly elections 2017, Vikramaditya Singh of Congress defeated Dr Pramod Sharma from the BJP with a margin of 4,880 votes. In 2012, Virbhadra Singh of Congress defeated BJP’s Ishwar Rohal by a margin of 20,000 votes.

Shimla Rural Himachal Assembly Elections 2022: Key candidates

Shimla Rural constituency, Ravi Mehta is contesting as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate who is up against Vikramaditya Singh (son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh) from the Congress and from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Prem Thakur.

Shimla Urban Himachal Assembly Elections 2022: Key candidates

Compared to 63.93 per cent in 2017, the Shimla Urban seat recorded a voting percentage of 62.47 this time. Shimla Urban recorded the lowest turnout. BJP's 'chaiwala' candidate Sanjay Sood, Harish Janartha of Congress and Chaman Rakesh Ajta of AAP are the key candidates in Shimla Urban.

In spite of a tradition in the hills to vote out the incumbent, exit polls are slightly inclined towards the possibility of BJP's victory. The state has a record of voting out the incumbent government since 1985. BJP formed the government in Himachal Pradesh by winning 44 seats in assembly election 2017 while Congress secured 21 seats in the House of 68 seats.