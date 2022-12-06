Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

LIVE Updates | Jahangirpuri Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP's Timsy Sharma or BJP's Divya Jha? Counting of votes to

Jahangirpuri Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP's Divya Jha, AAP's Timsy Sharma are the top contestants battling for the seat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 07:49 PM IST

LIVE Updates | Jahangirpuri Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP's Timsy Sharma or BJP's Divya Jha? Counting of votes to
Jahangirpuri Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 | Photo: PTI
The counting of votes for the high-stakes electoral battle of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be taken up on Wednesday (December 7). The counting of votes will begin at 8 am and the early trends are expected to trickle down in the first hour itself. A major focus will be on Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, which witnessed the violent communal riots in April 2022.  
 
A riot broke in the area nearly eight months ago where Hindus and Muslims blamed each other for inciting violence on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North MCD) launched an anti-encroachment drive subsequently on April 20 by demolishing buildings, and shops in the area claiming them to be illegal constructions. Supreme Court immediately passed stay orders, still, around 20 shops and the front of a mosque were demolished, with the drive continuing for over an hour after being stayed by the SC.
 
Jahangirpuri MCD Elections 2022: High security
 
Even though the situation has returned to normalcy since then, the area has been deployed of police and Central Armed Police Force personnel every 200 metres in the Jahangirpuri market area.  
 
Jahangirpuri MCD Elections 2022: Key concerns 
 
The resident said that the key concerns in the area include, poor sanitation and the state of the roads. Also, the impact of the communal clashes and subsequent encroachment removal drive is likely to be reflected in the three affected municipal wards of Bhalswa, Adarsh Nagar and Azadpur. 
 
Jahangirpuri MCD Elections 2022: Ward details 
 
Jahangirpuri ward falls under the Badli Delhi assembly constituency. It is the 18th number ward in the Delhi Civic Polls 2022, this seat is reserved for women candidates. Jahangirpuri has a total population of 80,335. The Badli constituency has a total of four wards including Jahangirpuri, Bhalswa, Sarup Nagar, Samaypur Badli. 
 
Jahangirpuri MCD Elections 2022: Candidates 
  • Congress-Sunita Devi
  • AAP- Timsy Sharma
  • BJP- Divya Jha
  • Independent-Mamta
  • Bahujan Samaj Party-Dilshana
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: From Ronaldo to Messi, know star footballers who will likely play their last world cup
Who is Chahatt Khanna, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star who is at loggerheads with Urfi Javed
Meet Moirangthem Loiya, the Manipur man who transformed barren land into forest
From smart phones to blades: 5 times Urfi Javed made bizzare outfits using objects
Urfi Javed's monthly income will stun you! She drives THIS expensive car
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Akshay Kumar gets trolled for his look as Shivaji Maharaj in Veer Daudle Saat, netizens ask 'itni jaldi dhadi muchh...'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.