LIVE Updates | Jahangirpuri Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP's Timsy Sharma or BJP's Divya Jha? Counting of votes to

Jahangirpuri Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The counting of votes for the high-stakes electoral battle of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be taken up on Wednesday (December 7). The counting of votes will begin at 8 am and the early trends are expected to trickle down in the first hour itself. A major focus will be on Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, which witnessed the violent communal riots in April 2022.

A riot broke in the area nearly eight months ago where Hindus and Muslims blamed each other for inciting violence on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North MCD) launched an anti-encroachment drive subsequently on April 20 by demolishing buildings, and shops in the area claiming them to be illegal constructions. Supreme Court immediately passed stay orders, still, around 20 shops and the front of a mosque were demolished, with the drive continuing for over an hour after being stayed by the SC.

Jahangirpuri MCD Elections 2022: High security

Even though the situation has returned to normalcy since then, the area has been deployed of police and Central Armed Police Force personnel every 200 metres in the Jahangirpuri market area.

Jahangirpuri MCD Elections 2022: Key concerns

The resident said that the key concerns in the area include, poor sanitation and the state of the roads. Also, the impact of the communal clashes and subsequent encroachment removal drive is likely to be reflected in the three affected municipal wards of Bhalswa, Adarsh Nagar and Azadpur.

Jahangirpuri MCD Elections 2022: Ward details

Jahangirpuri ward falls under the Badli Delhi assembly constituency. It is the 18th number ward in the Delhi Civic Polls 2022, this seat is reserved for women candidates. Jahangirpuri has a total population of 80,335. The Badli constituency has a total of four wards including Jahangirpuri, Bhalswa, Sarup Nagar, Samaypur Badli.

Jahangirpuri MCD Elections 2022: Candidates