Election Result 2022: Check seat share of UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, Goa in 2017

The Assembly election results of the five states, including Uttar Pradesh, will be officially announced on Thursday. Before the counting of votes, the exit polls on Monday predicted a second term for the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh. In Punjab, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to wrest power from the ruling Congress.

Let's take a look at how all major political parties performed in the previous 2017 Assembly elections.

Uttar Pradesh

In 2017, the BJP won over 300 seats and formed the government after nearly 3 decades. While the regional satraps SP and BSP were battered like never before. The BSP won only 19 seats and the SP won 47, its lowest tally since 1992.

Punjab

Congress secured a clear majority with 77 seats and AAP won 20 seats in 2017 elections. While SAD got 15 seats and BJP won three seats.

Uttarakhand

The BJP won with a landslide victory and bagged 57 out of the 70 seats in 2017 polls. The Congress tally was reduced to just 11 seats, while SP and BSP failed to win a single seat.

Goa

With 17 seats, Congress emerged as the single largest party in the 40-member House in 2017 elections. However, it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, the BJP, which won 13 seats, had managed to form a coalition government with regional parties.

Manipur

Just like in Goa, in Manipur too, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 28 seats in the 60-member Assembly, but it failed to form a government. BJP, which won 21 seats, came to power by stitching together an alliance with regional parties.