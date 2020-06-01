Election for 18 Rajya Sabha seats to be held on June 19: Election Commission

The election of 18 Rajya Sabha seats from seven seats will be held on June 19, the Election Commission said after holding a review meeting.

The Election Commission said it has reviewed the ongoing situation due to the coronavirus pandemic and the guidelines issued by the Union Home Minister and has decided to conduct the polls that were earlier scheduled to be held on March 26.

While 55 seats fell vacant in April due to the end of the term of the Rajya Sabha members, 37 seats from 10 states were filled in uncontested.

The biennial elections for 18 seats from the states of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya and Rajasthan were to be conducted on March 26 but were postponed due to nationwide lockdown announced on March 24. The lockdown imposed on March 25 was further extended on April 14, May 3 and May 17. However, in the latest guidelines which the Union Home Ministry termed Unlock 1.0 most of the businesses and other activities will be allowed from June 8 except large gatherings.

"...considering the prevailing unforeseen situation of public health emergency due to COVID-19 and related advisories in the country, the Election Commission, vide its press note, dated 24.03.2020, deferred the poll and extended the period of said election under the provisions of section 153 of the said Act and decided that the announcement of fresh date of poll and counting for the said biennial elections will be made by the ECI after reviewing the prevailing situation," the commission said.

The poll body had then specified that the list of contesting candidates already published for the said election by the respective Returning Officers, is to remain valid for the purpose of remaining activities as was prescribed under the said notification.

Now, the commission said it has reviewed the matter in detail. Considering all factors, including the guidelines issued by Union Home Secretary and taking into account the inputs obtained from the Chief Electoral Officers concerned, the commission has decided a new date of poll and counting of votes.

While votes will be polled from 09:00 am to 04:00 pm on June 19, counting will be done from 5 pm onwards on the same day. The results are to be declared by June 22, the poll body said.

Seats where the elections are to be held are in Andhra Pradesh (4 seats), Gujarat (4 seats), Jharkhand (2 seats), Madhya Pradesh (3 seats), Manipur (1 seat), Meghalaya (1 seat) and Rajasthan (3 seats).

"Commission has also decided that the Chief Secretaries shall depute a senior officer from the state to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the elections," the EC said.

"Further, Commission has appointed Chief Electoral Officer concerned as Observer for the election in the respective state," it added.