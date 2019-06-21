Election effect? CPM minister asks Centre for law to protect Sabarimala traditions

Kerala's ruling CPM seems to be doing a post-election climbdown over the entry of women into Sabarimala. The state's Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran has called on the Centre to pass a law that would protect the traditions at Sabarimala, which bars the entry of women of menstruating age.

"If customs and traditions can be protected by law, it is good. It is not appropriate to drag devotees to the streets… Centre should take immediate action to make a law. If that takes time, then an ordinance should be brought, based on which the government can function or proceed further," Surendran said, according to news agency ANI.

Surendran's remarks came against the backdrop of a reported attempt by NK Premachandran, the Congress-allied MP from Kollam, to introduce a private member's bill in the Lok Sabha to preserve the tradition of barring the entry of women of menstruating age.

The CPM-led Left Democratic Front government had come in for sharp criticism for its handling of the Sabarimala issue. The government had implemented the Supreme Court verdict that allowed the entry of women into the Ayyappa Temple at Sabarimala.

The CPM had at the time also held massive demonstrations, including a human chain protest, in favour of gender equality on this particular issue.

There had been a backlash and a counter-mobilisation across Kerala on the Sabarimala issue, which had led to the BJP increasing its vote share in the Lok Sabha elections by more than two percentage points. There is also a perception that the issue could have hurt the LDF in the elections.