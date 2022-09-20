Election Commission writes to Centre demanding capping of political donations

Election Commission of India (File)

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar has written to the law ministry demanding a capping of the cash donations to political parties. The officer has demanded that cash donations should be capped at Rs 20 crore or 20 percent, whichever is lower.

The Election Commission has proposed bringing down anonymous political donations from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2,000 to cleanse election funding of black money, sources told the news agency ANI.

In the letter, CEC recommended a slew of amendments to the Representation of the People (RP) Act.

According to the proposal, political parties are not required to report the cash received below Rs 2000. As per rules in force currently, political parties have to disclose all donations above Rs 20,000 through their contribution report that is submitted to the Election Commission.

The move comes in the backdrop of the poll panel recently delisting 284 defaulting and non-compliant registered unrecognized political parties (RUPPs), declaring more than 253 of them inactive.

Earlier this month the Income Tax department conducted raids in multiple states as part of a pan-India tax evasion probe against certain registered unrecognized political parties (RUPP) and their alleged dubious financial transactions. The action has been taken by the department on a recent recommendation of the Election Commission which recently struck off at least 198 entities from its list of RUPP after they were found non-existent during physical verification.

The poll panel had announced that it was taking action against more than 2,100 entities, categorized as RUPP by it, for flouting rules and election laws, including those related to the filing of monetary contributions, failing to update their address and names of office bearers.