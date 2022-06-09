Election Commission to announce presidential election schedule today: How is the President of India elected?

President of India election 2022: There is also an elaborate system to elect the winner after voting.

The Election Commission will on Thursday announce the schedule for the election of the President of India. It will conduct a press conference at 3 pm. President Ram Nath Kovind's tenure will end on July 24. So the new president must be elected before that. In 2017, the presidential elections took place on July 17 and counting on July 20.

How is the President of India elected?

The Election Commission of India conducts the presidential polls. The President of India is elected indirectly by what is called an electoral college. The electoral college consists of parliamentary and state-level lawmakers. In this year's Presidential elections, approximately 4,900 lawmakers, including 776 parliamentarians, will elect the new President of India.

What is the eligibility for becoming President of India? Well, any citizen of the country can become the President. However, he/she must be aged 35 or above, or is qualified to become a member of the Lok Sabha. This means a candidate must meet all the constitutional conditions regarding becoming an MP. However, an important rule to weed out bogus nominations was introduced in 1974. At least 50 proposers and 50 seconders must back the candidate for him/her to be allowed to file nomination for the election. Any of the 4,900 lawmakers can be proposers and seconders. Since this isn't a direct election and only lawmakers can vote, this rule helps the authorities keep at bay those who have no chance of winning the elections.

The presidential elections in India adhere to a system called proportional voting. This means the value of each vote by an MP or MLA is not 1. The value of every vote varies from state to state, depending on the respective population. There is a formula to calculate the vote value. The fixed value of each vote of a parliamentarian is 708. To find the value of each vote in any particular state: Divide the population of the state by the number of MLAs in its assembly, then divide the quotient by 1000. Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state with the highest number of legislators, has the highest value of individual vote (208).

There is also an elaborate system to elect the winner after voting. Unlike regular elections, a simple majority doesn't mean victory in presidential polls. The winning candidate must secure more than 50 per cent of the total votes.