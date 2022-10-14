Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh today: How to watch press conference live

The election panel will have a press conference this afternoon where they are expected to announce the schedule for the polls.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 12:18 PM IST

Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh today: How to watch press conference live
Election Commission of India (File)

The poll schedules for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections will be announced today at a press conference by the Election Commission, reports said. 

The election panel will have a press conference this afternoon where they are expected to announce the schedule for the polls. The press conference will take place at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. 

The term of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly will end in January next year, while that of Gujarat in February 2023. The top officials of the Election Commission recently visited the two poll-bound states to take stock of preparedness. 

While the main fight in these states is between Congress and BJP, AAP has emerged as an unlikely challenger.

The party stunned the Congress and BJP with a landslide victory in Punjab where Bhagwant Mann formed a government earlier this year. The Arvind-Kejriwal-led party has been focussing on spreading its footprints in other states ever since. 

Kejriwal has claimed that the fight in Gujarat is between BJP and AAP. He has also expressed his intention to make AAP a national party. 

In Gujarat, where BJP has been in power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving no stone unturned to retain his voter base. He has been addressing several rallies in the state.

The Election Commission's press conference can be watched live on Zee News. 

Those who want to watch the press conference on the Internet can click here: Click

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Dussehra Ravan Dahan: Five places in Delhi where you can go to watch it
Viral Photos of the Day: Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, director Ayan Mukerji pose for paps
Indian Army takes delivery of Kalyani M4 bulletproof vehicle, can protect from blasts and grenades
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Meet Tushar Kalia, winner of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show
Dragon fruit: 5 health benefits of this exotic looking fruit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 registration ends today at mcc.nic.in, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.