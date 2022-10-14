Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh today: How to watch press conference live

Election Commission of India (File)

The poll schedules for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections will be announced today at a press conference by the Election Commission, reports said.

The election panel will have a press conference this afternoon where they are expected to announce the schedule for the polls. The press conference will take place at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan.

The term of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly will end in January next year, while that of Gujarat in February 2023. The top officials of the Election Commission recently visited the two poll-bound states to take stock of preparedness.

While the main fight in these states is between Congress and BJP, AAP has emerged as an unlikely challenger.

The party stunned the Congress and BJP with a landslide victory in Punjab where Bhagwant Mann formed a government earlier this year. The Arvind-Kejriwal-led party has been focussing on spreading its footprints in other states ever since.

Kejriwal has claimed that the fight in Gujarat is between BJP and AAP. He has also expressed his intention to make AAP a national party.

In Gujarat, where BJP has been in power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving no stone unturned to retain his voter base. He has been addressing several rallies in the state.

The Election Commission's press conference can be watched live on Zee News.

Those who want to watch the press conference on the Internet can click here: Click