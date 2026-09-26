Election Commission shows unity, issues clarification on SIR, replies to controversy

CEC Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi held a full Commission meeting on Saturday and issued several clarifications on SIR, Form 6, ECINet and an internal letter to the Cabinet Secretary.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi met at the Election Commission headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday amid questions about the functioning of the poll panel and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The meeting began at 3 pm. After the meeting, the Election Commission issued a detailed note covering the SIR process, ECINet, Form 6, claims and objections, and an internal communication sent to the Cabinet Secretary.

EC clarifies Cabinet Secretary letter

The Commission said the controversial letter to the Cabinet Secretary was not related to any policy decision of the poll panel or its IT division. According to the ECI, the letter concerned the functioning of an officer on deputation with the Commission. It said work redistribution orders issued by the officer were not implemented after two Commissioners intervened.

The Commission also said oversight of the IT division by the Deputy Election Commissioner was never actually withdrawn.

EC says SIR decisions were unanimous

The Election Commission also rejected questions over whether there were differences among the Commissioners regarding SIR. The poll panel said the SIR order issued on June 24, 2025, covering all states and Union Territories, was approved unanimously. The exercise began with Bihar and was later extended to West Bengal and 30 other states and UTs.

The Commission also said the Supreme Court upheld the order on May 27, 2026. It added that subsequent SIR schedules for 12 states and UTs in October 2025 and 19 states and UTs in May 2026 were also approved unanimously.

SIR noticees will get easier verification process

The ECI has changed the process for voters who receive notices because they are marked as “unmapped” or have logical discrepancies. Booth Level Officers will now visit such voters at their homes to collect documents and upload them on ECINet. The documents will then be considered by the Electoral Registration Officer.

Such voters will generally not have to appear personally before the ERO or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer. Hearings will be held only in exceptional cases and, preferably, online. An adult family member can also be authorised by a voter to attend a hearing on their behalf.

Special camps planned for vulnerable voters

District Election Officers have also been asked to set up help desks and organise special camps for people living in night shelters, labourers, poor people and homeless citizens. The move is aimed at helping voters who may face difficulties in completing the SIR-related verification process.

EC backs Form 6 for voter inclusion

The Commission also clarified its position on Form 6, which is used for inclusion of names in electoral rolls. The ECI said the declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR had been upheld by the Supreme Court. Outside the SIR process, voters will continue to use the forms prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

The Commission said SIR has already been completed in 20 states and UTs, including Bihar and West Bengal.

People whose names were left out during SIR, as well as young and first-time voters, can apply to the concerned ERO for inclusion through continuous updation. Chief Electoral Officers, District Election Officers and EROs have been asked to conduct special enrolment drives.

The ECI cited Goa as an example, saying BLOs were asked to visit voters whose names were left out. Of 97 such voters, 81 had already submitted Form 6 applications for inclusion.

Panel to review ECINet system

The ECI also announced a review of its ECINet digital system. The Commission said field officers have role-based access to ECINet according to their statutory powers. A committee headed by a Senior Deputy Election Commissioner and including an independent expert from an IIT or IIIT will review the system to check its compliance with relevant laws and rules.

The ECI said several upgrades had already been made based on feedback from state Chief Electoral Officers.

It also decided that future IT modules and portals will be discussed by a Committee of Officers before being placed before the Commission for approval.

Delhi and Maharashtra get more time for claims

The Commission has extended the deadline for filing claims and objections in Delhi. Voters in Delhi can now file claims and objections until October 30, while the deadline for disposing of notices, claims and objections has been extended to November 30.

In Maharashtra, the filing deadline has been extended until October 12 and disposal will continue until November 10.

EC announces other internal measures

The Commission also decided that agendas for its meetings will be circulated in advance and that minutes will be issued. It said the Annual Performance Appraisal Reports of officers will be completed by December 31 every year. Foreign trips by officials will require approval from the Commission.

The ECI further said directions issued by Commissioners to officers will have to be followed.