Election Commission seeks report on PM Modi's Balakot strike remarks in plea to first-time voters

The Election Commission has taken cognizance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks asking first-time voters to dedicate their vote to those who carried out the air strike in Pakistan's Balakot, and has sought a report from poll officials in Maharashtra.

Sources in the poll panel said Tuesday that the chief electoral officer of Maharashtra has been asked to submit a report at the earliest.

Addressing a rally in Ausa in Maharashtra's Latur, Modi said, "Can your first vote be dedicated to the 'veer jawans' (valiant soldiers) who carried out the air strike in Pakistan)."

"Can your first vote be dedicated to the 'veer shaheed' (brave martyrs) of Pulwama (terror attack)," Modi said. As many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed in an attack on their convoy in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir by a Jaish suicide bomber on February 14.

Modi said the first-time voters should remember that their first vote is something which they will remember for the rest of their lives. "You will always remember to whom did you vote and in which election."

The report has been sought in the context of an EC advisory issued last month asking parties to desist from indulging in political propaganda involving actions of the armed forces.

The EC issued an advisory on March 19 asking parties and their candidates to desist from indulging in any political propaganda involving activities of defence forces during their election campaign.

"...parties/candidates are advised that their campaigners/candidates should desist, as part of their election campaigning, from indulging in any political propaganda involving activities of defence forces," the commission had said on March 19.

The remarks by Modi on the IAF operation on February 26 while addressing rallies in Maharashtra and Karnataka prompted the CPI-M to write a letter to the Election Commission (EC) alleging violation of model code.

"With deep anguish we are drawing your attention to the latest violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is also violating the specific direction of the Election Commission to refrain from invoking the armed forces for seeking votes," CPI-M politburo member Nilotpal Basu said.

Congress spokesman Kapil Sibal told reporters in Delhi there should be no politics in the name of our martyrs, but it is happening and the 'sad part' is that the Election Commission is also not doing anything about it.

(With PTI inputs)