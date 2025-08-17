'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Election Commission press conference: Poll body calls Rahul Gandhi's allegations 'insult to Constitution'

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday held a press conference, slamming Opposition's claims of voter fraud and calling the usage of terms such as "vote chori" an insult to the Constitution. Read on for more details on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 04:14 PM IST

Election Commission press conference: Poll body calls Rahul Gandhi's allegations 'insult to Constitution'
Election Commission of India office in New Delhi.

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday held a press conference, slamming Opposition's claims of voter fraud and calling the usage of terms such as "vote chori" an insult to the Constitution. The key press meet was addressed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

     

